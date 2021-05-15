Candace Parker leads hometown Sky to easy victory over Mystics
Naperville, Illinois native picked up 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in Chicago debut
Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Candace Parker added 16 with eight rebounds and three blocks in her Chicago debut and the Sky beat Washington 70-56 in a WNBA opener for both teams Saturday.
After spending 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker, a Naperville, Illinois native, joined the Sky in free agency in the offseason.
Parker scored Chicago's first points of the game with a layup and followed with a 3-pointer before Copper buried a 3 and added a layup for a 12-6 lead and the Sky led for most of the remainder.
Stefanie Dolson, Copper and Parker each sank a pair of free throws, Copper hit a jumper and Parker a 3 and the Sky's 11-0 run made it 40-25 with 3:56 before halftime.
All the buckets, boards, blocks and beyond from <a href="https://twitter.com/Candace_Parker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Candace_Parker</a>'s first game in a Sky uniform 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/I1gHupgWZQ">pic.twitter.com/I1gHupgWZQ</a>—@WNBA
The Mystics never got within double digits in the second half.
Tina Charles scored 14 points for Washington.
