Candace Parker to be 1st woman on cover of NBA 2K game
'I think it's a benchmark of women's basketball for sure,' she says
Candace Parker grew up playing video games, and now she'll be the first female basketball player on the cover of one.
The Chicago Sky star will appear on the NBA 2K22 cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition when it's released Sept. 10.
"I grew up a video game fanatic, that's what I did, to the point where my brothers would give me the fake controller when I was younger where I think I was playing and I wasn't," Parker said. "All I wanted to do was just be like them. As a kid growing up, you dream of having your own shoe and dream of being in a video game. Those are an athlete as a kid's dreams. To be able to experience that, I don't take it lightly."
"I think when you're young and experience these type of things, you're onto the next thing," she said. "As I've gotten older, I've really savoured the moment."
"I think it's a benchmark of women's basketball for sure. I think most importantly it speaks to visibility and how important it is and how important the WNBA is," Parker said. "Everyone is looking at it that it's impacting little girls, but it's also impacting little boys and young men and young women and men and women. I think our game is different than the NBA, now it's embracing that fact. Now more than ever, fans want to follow the athlete. Through social media, through video games, it's adding and benefiting the WNBA."
The 35-year-old former MVP knows that there were a lot of players who could have been the first and was humbled by the fact that she was the one they chose.
'It means a lot to me'
"It means a lot to me. I'm a fan of basketball. I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. I'm a historian within basketball. I am a fan of basketball. I commentate basketball. I play video games," she said. "It was really the perfect storm because there are a lot of other people well deserving of this and I know that."
While the WNBA will be on an Olympic break for the next month, Parker will be busy. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will be commentating the medal rounds at the Tokyo Games.
"I had an opportunity to go earlier, for me I wanted to be with my team as long as I can," she said. "Wanted to do both, and this was a great opportunity to me. I remember Craig Sager interviewing me and it was unbelievable. The broadcast does amplify the game. To be a part of the experience of the Olympics, I'm really excited about."
