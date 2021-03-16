Canadians represented on top 4 teams in NCAA women's basketball tournament
Aaliyah Edwards, Laeticia Amihere, Rebecca Demeke and Alyssa Jerome are spread across each of the four top-seeded teams in NCAA women's basketball, with 23 fellow Canadians joining them in the championship tournament beginning Sunday.
Aaliyah Edwards of Kingston, Ont., plays for Connecticut, Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., suits up for South Carolina, Toronto's Rebecca Demeke is a member of North Carolina State, while Toronto's Alyssa Jerome plays for Stanford, the No. 1 overall team in the 64-team tournament.
The entire event is being held in the San Antonio area because of COVID-19.
Twenty-seven Canadians are in the women's field, two more than in the 68-team men's tournament.
VCU, a No. 13 seed, has a tournament-high three Canadians on the women's side — Sarah Te-Biasu of Montreal, Samantha Robinson of Bradford, Ont., and Janika Griffith-Wallace of Brantford, Ont.
The tournament starts Sunday, with the final scheduled for April 4.
