Canadian women's basketball team reaches program-best no. 4 world ranking
FIBA launches new ranking system ahead of Olympic pre-qualifying tournament in Edmonton
The Canadian women's national basketball team reached a program-best fourth place in the FIBA world rankings ahead of their Olympic pre-qualifying tournament in Edmonton next week.
FIBA launched a new women's ranking system on Friday to accompany a new competition system that kicks off this month.
The new system reflects a move from a competition-based system to a game-based one, meaning rankings are based on the results of games rather than tournament standings. The newly announced rankings are based on a variety of game results, including regional pre-qualifiers, the World Cup final and Continental Cups.
The U.S. maintained their top ranking while Australia and Spain round out the top three.
Canada is getting ready to compete in the Olympic pre-qualifying Americas tournament next week in Edmonton, with hopes of advancing to the final qualifying tournament in February. They will first square off against Cuba on Nov. 14 before facing Puerto Rico on Nov. 16 and the Dominican Republic on Nov. 17.
The FIBA women's Olympic pre-qualifying Americas tournament will take place between November 14-17 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. CBC Sports will be live streaming all the action.
With files from the Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.