Canadian men's basketball team dominates Bahamas in FIBA World Cup qualifying opener

Kyle Wiltjer had 23 points and Aaron Best added 21 off the bench as Canada downed the Bahamas 115-73 Sunday in an Americas region qualifying game for the FIBA World Cup.

Kenny Chery added 18 points and seven assists to help Canada come away with a win to open the first window of World Cup qualifying.

Domnick Bridgewater led the Bahamas with 13 points.

The two teams will meet again Monday.

WATCH | Wiltjer, Best help lead Canada past Bahamas:

Canada was the more opportunistic of the two teams on Sunday, scoring 31 points off turnovers and 27 fast-break points.

Eighty national teams are playing across six qualifying windows to secure their place among the 30 teams that will join hosts Japan and the Philippines in the 32-team 2023 FIBA men's World Cup.

In the Americas group, 16 teams will face off over two rounds with the top three in each group and the fourth-placed team qualifying for the World Cup, which in turn is a direct qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada is in Group C of the qualifiers with the Dominican Republic, U.S. Virgin Islands and Bahamas.

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren is stepping in as head coach for this window while Canada coach Nick Nurse remains busy with the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

The World Cup is Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023.