Canadian centre Zach Edey staying in school rather than entering NBA draft

Canadian NCAA basketball player Zach Edey won't enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season.

Edey announced his decision Friday on social media.

The seven-foot-four centre from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. He was an Associated Press second-team all-Big Ten selection. He received honourable mention on the AP All-America team.

Edey shot 64.8 per cent to rank third among all Division I players in field-goal percentage. He's the only player in the last 30 years to average at least 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in under 20 minutes per game.

His decision to return to school comes after Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams announced they were entering the draft.