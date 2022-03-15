Canadian NCAA basketball star Bennedict Mathurin named AP 2nd team All-American
Montreal native was Pac-12 player of the year this season with Arizona
Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named an Associated Press second team All-American.
The Montreal native was named Pac-12 Player of the Year this season averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 46 per cent shooting from the field and 37.6 per cent from deep.
Additionally, Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, helping the Wildcats to a Pac-12 title. In the championship game against UCLA, Mathurin exploded for 27 points.
Additionally, Purdue centre Zach Edey was named as an honourable mention on AP's All-American shortlist.
The seven-foot-four Toronto native put up 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season on 65.5 per cent shooting.
His Boilermakers are a No. 3 seed in the East Division in the NCAA Tournament.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?