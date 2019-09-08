Canada wins 3rd straight FIBA 3x3 Women's Series tournament title

Canada's has won its third straight FIBA 3x3 Women's Series tournament title after downing Japan 21-13 on Saturday.

Michelle Plouffe led the way in the championship for Canada with 10 points and seven rebounds. Earlier in the day it was her sister Katherine Plouffe with eight points and seven rebounds in a 21-16 victory against the Americans in the semifinals.

The Canadian squad — consisting of National Team members Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon, and Catherine Traer — earned direct entry into the tournament semifinals with victories over Mexico, the Netherlands and the United States on Friday.

Canada opened Friday beating Mexico 22-0. The Canadians followed that with a 21-9 victory over the Netherlands and ended their evening with a 21-13 toppling of the Americans.

Canada finished first in both the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Prauge and Bucharest stops in August, and entered Montreal sitting second in the Tour standings behind France.

WATCH | Canada's gold medal match against Japan: