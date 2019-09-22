Canada defeats U.S. for 4th consecutive 3x3 Women's Series title in Edmonton

Canada defeated the United States to win a fourth consecutive 3x3 FIBA Women's Series title on Sunday in Edmonton.

Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Catherine Traer began the day by defeating Italy 15-14 to advance to the final against the Americans.

Canada has now won 19 consecutive games and has not lost since the Prague event opener against Russia, back in August.

With 610 points, Canada is currently ranked second in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Tour Standings. France continue to lead the standings with 710 points and six titles.

WATCH | Canada defeats the U.S. for gold: