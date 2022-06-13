Canada grabs bronze with blowout win over Argentina at U18 FIBA Americas Championship
Michael Nwoko, Vasean Allette lead Canada with 20 points apiece
It wasn't the desired colour, but Canada's U18 men's basketball team earned a bronze medal Sunday by dunking Argentina 81-57 at the FIBA Americas Championship tournament in Tijuana, Mexico.
Canada wanted to play the powerhouse United States squad for gold, but Brazil defeated the Canucks 78-77 in Saturday's semifinals to prevent that matchup.
Michael Nwoko and Vasean Allette paced Canada on Sunday with 20 points apiece, while Elijah Fisher and Dylan Grant each chipped in with a dozen points.
Santiago Trouet led Argentina with 12 points, while his teammate Diego Collomb scored 10. The U.S. beat Argentina 98-60 in Saturday's semifinals.
⚡️🔝 Michael Nwoko se destacó en el juego entre <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> 🇨🇦 (81) vs <a href="https://twitter.com/cabboficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cabboficial</a> 🇦🇷 (57) con 20 puntos, 7 rebotes, 2 asistencias y +26 de valoración ⤵️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAU18AMERICAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAU18AMERICAS</a> <a href="https://t.co/fs6bH6H2nc">pic.twitter.com/fs6bH6H2nc</a>—@FIBA_es
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?