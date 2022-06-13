Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada grabs bronze with blowout win over Argentina at U18 FIBA Americas Championship

It wasn't the desired colour, but Canada's U18 men's basketball team earned a bronze medal Sunday by dunking Argentina 81-57 at the FIBA Americas Championship tournament in Tijuana, Mexico.

Michael Nwoko, Vasean Allette lead Canada with 20 points apiece

Canada defeated Argentina 81-57 to claim bronze in the men's FIBA U18 Americas Championship tournament on Sunday in Tijuana, Mexico. (Fiba.basketball/File)

Canada wanted to play the powerhouse United States squad for gold, but Brazil defeated the Canucks 78-77 in Saturday's semifinals to prevent that matchup.

Michael Nwoko and Vasean Allette paced Canada on Sunday with 20 points apiece, while Elijah Fisher and Dylan Grant each chipped in with a dozen points.

Santiago Trouet led Argentina with 12 points, while his teammate Diego Collomb scored 10. The U.S. beat Argentina 98-60 in Saturday's semifinals.

