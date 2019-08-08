Kelly Olynyk to miss week with bruised knee as Chris Boucher exits Canada camp
Kelly Olynyk will miss about a week of the Canadian men's basketball camp with a bruised knee. Meanwhile, Raptors forward Chris Boucher has withdrawn from the pre-World Cup camp citing personal reasons.
Raptors forward cites personal reasons for withdrawal
Kelly Olynyk will miss about a week of the Canadian men's basketball camp with a bruised knee.
The Miami Heat centre slipped and fell hard on the knee in Wednesday's 96-87 exhibition win over Nigeria at Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Meanwhile, Raptors forward Chris Boucher has withdrawn from the pre-World Cup camp citing personal reasons.
The Canadians host Nigeria on Friday in Winnipeg before flying to Australia for a five-game exhibition series against the Aussies, New Zealand and the United States.
Canada tips off the FIBA World Cup in China on Aug. 31 versus Australia.
The top seven finishers at the World Cup qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
