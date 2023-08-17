Content
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada over Spain in FIBA World Cup tune-up

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds as Canada beat defending world basketball champions Spain 85-80 in overtime in a tune-up for the FIBA World Cup in Granada, Spain.

Canadian men wrap up exhibition schedule Friday against Dominican Republic

The Canadian Press ·
A male basketball player wearing Canada gear is seen getting ready to shoot a free thrown during a game as members of the audience watch on from behind.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points to lead Canada past defending champions Spain 85-80 in overtime in an exhibition game ahead of the men's FIBA World Cup on Thursday in Granada, Spain. (@CanBball/Twitter)

RJ Barrett added 18 points, Dwight Powell had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kelly Olynyk contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Former Toronto Raptor Juancho Hernangomez led Spain with 12 points and five rebounds

Canada improved to 3-1 in exhibition play heading into the 2023 World Cup, which starts Aug. 25 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Canada plays France on the opening day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Canadians wrap up their exhibition schedule with a game Friday against the Dominican Republic in Granada.

