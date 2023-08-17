Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada over Spain in FIBA World Cup tune-up
Canadian men wrap up exhibition schedule Friday against Dominican Republic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds as Canada beat defending world basketball champions Spain 85-80 in overtime in a tune-up for the FIBA World Cup in Granada, Spain.
RJ Barrett added 18 points, Dwight Powell had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kelly Olynyk contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/RjBarrett6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RjBarrett6</a> been feelin it since the jump 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneTeam</a> <a href="https://t.co/zylaSTveUM">pic.twitter.com/zylaSTveUM</a>—@CanBball
Former Toronto Raptor Juancho Hernangomez led Spain with 12 points and five rebounds
Canada plays France on the opening day in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The Canadians wrap up their exhibition schedule with a game Friday against the Dominican Republic in Granada.