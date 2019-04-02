Canada's Barrett, Duke teammate Williamson top All-American honours

Canada's R.J. Barrett and his Duke teammate, Zion Williamson, are the second freshman teammates to earn first-team All-America honours.

Williamson and Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., headed The Associated Press All-America team released on Tuesday, joined by Tennessee's Grant Williams, Murray State's Ja Morant and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

The Blue Devils' duo are the 11th pair of teammates to be named to the AP first team and first freshman teammates since Kentucky's DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall in 2010.

Williamson electrified college basketball with his array of massive dunks and soaring blocks, earning unanimous selection to the first team from 64 voters. He averaged 22.1 points while Barrett scored 22.9 per game.

Morant, who led the nation with 10 assists per game, is the first Murray State player to be a first-team AP All-American.