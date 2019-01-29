Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to play in NBA's Rising Stars game

Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of 20 players announced Tuesday as participants in this year's Rising Stars game at all-star weekend.

The 20-year-old rookie guard, from Hamilton, Ont., was selected 11th overall in the 2018 draft and has appeared in all 51 games for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, averaging 9.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Dallas' Luka Doncic are other notable participants.

Simmons is the reigning rookie of the year, and Doncic is the favourite to win that award this season.

For the fifth straight year, the game that features rookies and second-year players will use a U.S. vs. World format.

The U.S. team includes Mitchell, Jarrett Allen of Brooklyn, Marvin Bagley III and De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jayson Tatum of Boston, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis, and John Collins and Trae Young of Atlanta.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, the world team has Doncic, Simmons, Cedi Osman of Cleveland, Josh Okogie of Minnesota, Lauri Markkanen of Chicago, Rodions Kurucs of Brooklyn, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, OG Anunoby of Toronto and Bogdan Bogdanovic of Sacramento.

Bogdanovic was the game's MVP last year when the World team beat the U.S. 155-124. The World team is 3-1 in the current format of what was once called the rookie-sophomore game.

The game is Feb. 15. Boston's Kyrie Irving and Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki will be honourary members of the coaching staffs.