Canadian men's basketball team's protest rejected after controversial loss

The governing body of international basketball has rejected a protest filed by Canada Basketball after the country's men's team lost 88-84 to the Dominican Republic in overtime in a FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifier Monday night.

FIBA judge Lubomir Kolteba ruled the organization's protest procedure disqualified Canada from contesting the on-court decision on a late basket in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Consequently, the protest was rejected.

Conor Morgan initially thought he won the game with a three-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to make it 76-75 Canada, with much of the Canadian team running off the court in celebration.

But upon a video review, the officials declared Morgan's toe was on the line, making it a 75-75 contest with overtime needed to determine a winner. The Domincans went on to win, avenging a loss to Canada last Friday in Oshawa, Ont.

Conor Morgan sends the game to overtime‼️

Canada returns to FIBA AmeriCup qualifying action in November against the U.S. Virgin Islands and Cuba.

"We are disappointed for our players and staff for this difficult loss," Canada Basketball president/CEO Glen Grunwald said in a statement.

"We are still awaiting a report from FIBA showing clear and conclusive visual evidence which would have allowed for the overturning of the three-point field goal made by the officials on the floor at the time of the play."