Basketball

Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to face Spain, Argentina in August

Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Squad concludes 6th and final window of Americas qualifiers in late February

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's basketball player yells in jubilation during game.
RJ Barrett and his Canadian men's basketball teammates will play two games next month in Granada, Spain against the host club and Argentina. Canada's players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada.

Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations.

Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada concludes the sixth and final window of Americas qualifiers next month, when they travel to Argentina on Feb. 23 and Venezuela on Feb. 26.

Indonesia, one of the three host countries for the Aug. 25-Sept. 10 World Cup, selected Canada as the preferred team to play group phase games in Jakarta. Other groups are in Japan and and the Philippines.

The final phase will be played in Manila, Philippines.

Canada, currently No. 15 in the world, can qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics if it is among the top two finishers from the Americas at the World Cup.

WATCH | Canada books spot in men's World Cup:

Canada beats Venezuela to secure spot at FIBA Basketball World Cup

2 months ago
Duration 0:40
