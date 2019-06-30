Canada drops close game to upstart Mali as heave at final buzzer falls short

Keon Ambrose-Hylton led with 16 points in Canada's 71-70 loss to Mali on Sunday at the FIBA under-19 Basketball World Cup.

Karim Mane had 10 points and seven rebounds for Canada (1-1), while AJ Lawson had 10 points.

Siriman Kanoute delivered a game-high 22 points in the win for Mali (2-0).

The Canadians started off strong in the first quarter, going on an 8-0 run to open the game. Mali caught up and took the lead with under two minutes to play. Drawing a late foul, Canada's Damion Squire hit both free throws to tie the game but Mali answered, ending the quarter up two.

The score stayed close for most of the second quarter until Mane's driving layup gave Canada some momentum and take a 39-33 lead into halftime.

Mali outscored Canada 24-11 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point advantage.