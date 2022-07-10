Canada's women's U23 basketball team defeats France to capture gold at Globl Jam

Canada's women's under-23 basketball team is golden at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament in Toronto.

Shy Day-Wilson had 19 points and nine assists and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada to a 78-60 victory over France in Sunday's gold-medal final.

Merissah Russell chipped in with 11 points and Shaina Pellington had 10 for Canada. Edwards was named tournament MVP.

Baylor University, representing the United States, played Brazil in the men's final later Sunday after dispatching Canada 93-87 the previous evening.

The Canadian women led 19-16 after one quarter, but Yvonne Ejim's layup late in the second capped Canadians' 13-3 run that put them up by 13 points. They headed into the halftime break with a 37-25 lead.

Canada continued to pour it on in the second half. Leading 58-43 with one quarter left, Pellington's layup with 8:25 to play put the Canadians up by 22 and it was all but over.