Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Canada's women's U23 basketball team defeats France to capture gold at Globl Jam

Shy Day-Wilson had 19 points and nine assists and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada's women's U23 basketball team to a 78-60 victory over France in Sunday's gold-medal final at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament.

Aaliyah Edwards named tournament MVP as Canadians go undefeated

Lori Ewing · The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Taya Hanson, left, controls the ball during her team's 78-60 win over France in the gold-medal game at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament in Toronto on Sunday. (@CanadaBasketball/Twitter)

Canada's women's under-23 basketball team is golden at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament in Toronto.

Shy Day-Wilson had 19 points and nine assists and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada to a 78-60 victory over France in Sunday's gold-medal final.

Merissah Russell chipped in with 11 points and Shaina Pellington had 10 for Canada. Edwards was named tournament MVP.

Baylor University, representing the United States, played Brazil in the men's final later Sunday after dispatching Canada 93-87 the previous evening.

The Canadian women led 19-16 after one quarter, but Yvonne Ejim's layup late in the second capped Canadians' 13-3 run that put them up by 13 points. They headed into the halftime break with a 37-25 lead.

Canada continued to pour it on in the second half. Leading 58-43 with one quarter left, Pellington's layup with 8:25 to play put the Canadians up by 22 and it was all but over.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now