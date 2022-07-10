Canada's women's U23 basketball team defeats France to capture gold at Globl Jam
Aaliyah Edwards named tournament MVP as Canadians go undefeated
Canada's women's under-23 basketball team is golden at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament in Toronto.
Shy Day-Wilson had 19 points and nine assists and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada to a 78-60 victory over France in Sunday's gold-medal final.
Baylor University, representing the United States, played Brazil in the men's final later Sunday after dispatching Canada 93-87 the previous evening.
The Canadian women led 19-16 after one quarter, but Yvonne Ejim's layup late in the second capped Canadians' 13-3 run that put them up by 13 points. They headed into the halftime break with a 37-25 lead.
Canada continued to pour it on in the second half. Leading 58-43 with one quarter left, Pellington's layup with 8:25 to play put the Canadians up by 22 and it was all but over.
