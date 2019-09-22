Canada advances to 3x3 Women's Series semifinal in Edmonton
Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon led Canada to a pair of wins on Saturday at the 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Edmonton.
Crozon had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Canada past the Czech Republic 19-7 in the first game of the day.
Plouffe then scored 11 and pulled down six rebounds as Canada topped Poland 22-10.
Canada advances directly to Sunday's semifinal.
