Canada advances to 3x3 Women's Series semifinal in Edmonton

Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon led Canada to a pair of wins on Saturday at the 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Edmonton.

Crozon had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Canada past the Czech Republic 19-7 in the first game of the day.

Plouffe then scored 11 and pulled down six rebounds as Canada topped Poland 22-10.

Canada advances directly to Sunday's semifinal.