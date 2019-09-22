Skip to Main Content
Canada advances to 3x3 Women's Series semifinal in Edmonton
Basketball

Canada advances to 3x3 Women's Series semifinal in Edmonton

Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon led Canada to a pair of wins on Saturday at the 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Edmonton.

Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon lead Canadians past Czech Republic, Poland

The Canadian Press ·
Canada topped Poland 22-10 to advance to the semifinals at the FIBA Women's Series event in Edmonton on Saturday. (Fiba3x3.com)

Crozon had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Canada past the Czech Republic 19-7 in the first game of the day.

Plouffe then scored 11 and pulled down six rebounds as Canada topped Poland 22-10.

Canada advances directly to Sunday's semifinal.

