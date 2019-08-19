Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada take on New Zealand in FIBA basketball friendly
Basketball·Coming Up

Watch Canada take on New Zealand in FIBA basketball friendly

Watch the Canadian men's basketball team battle New Zealand in a FIBA basketball friendly in Sydney.

Live coverage begins Tuesday at 5:25 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Canada and New Zealand tip off in Australia in preparation for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 5:25 a.m. ET to watch the Canadian men's basketball team battle New Zealand in a FIBA basketball friendly in Sydney. 

Streaming schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5:25 a.m. ET – Canada Basketball vs. New Zealand Tall Blacks – Quaycentre, Sydney

Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 5:25 a.m. ET – Canada Basketball vs. New Zealand Tall Blacks – Quaycentre, Sydney

