Watch Canada take on Australia in FIBA basketball friendly
Watch the Canadian men's basketball team battle Australia in a FIBA basketball friendly in Perth.
Live coverage begins Friday at 5:25 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 5:25 a.m. ET to watch the Canadian men's basketball team battle Australia in a FIBA basketball friendly from Perth.
Return Saturday at 5:25 a.m. ET to watch the two teams wrap up their series.
Streaming schedule
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5:25 a.m. ET – Australian Boomers vs. Canada Basketball – RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5:25 a.m. ET – Canada Basketball vs. New Zealand Tall Blacks – Quaycentre, Sydney
Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 5:25 a.m. ET – Canada Basketball vs. New Zealand Tall Blacks – Quaycentre, Sydney
For additional coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
