Watch Canada take on Nigeria in FIBA basketball World Cup exhibition action
Watch the Canadian men's basketball team battle Nigeria in a FIBA basketball World Cup exhibition game.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET to watch the Canadian men's basketball team battle Nigeria in a FIBA basketball World Cup exhibition from Toronto.
Return Friday at 8 p.m. ET to see the two teams in action again from Winnipeg.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.