Canada to play for bronze at men's U18 FIBA Americas championships after loss to Brazil

Canada's under-18 men's basketball team will play for bronze at the FIBA Americas championship after dropping a 78-77 decision to Brazil in Saturday's semifinal.
Vasean Allette led Canada with 22 points, while Michael Nwoko finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
The Canadians, who had already clinched their berth in next year's U19 FIBA World Cup with their top-four finish, face either the U.S. or Argentina in Sunday's bronze-medal game.
Canada led by as many as 23 points in the first half, but were outscored 30-13 in the pivotal third quarter and led 61-60 with one quarter to play.
