Canada narrowly edges Brazil at FIBA U18 Americas basketball tournament
Vasean Allette put up 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading Canada to a tight 70-68 victory over Brazil Wednesday at the FIBA U18 men's Americas basketball championship tournament in Tijuana, Mexico.
Elijah Fisher and Thomas Ndong each added 11 points for the Canadians, who had a six-point cushion going into halftime.
Brazil came out strong in the second half, outscoring Canada 20-18 in the third quarter. Reynan Camilo Dos Santos powered the Brazilian side with 28 points and three rebounds.
The win moved Canada to the top of Group A with a 2-1 record following a 83-75 win over host Mexico on Monday and a 97-92 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
The U.S. sits atop Group B with a perfect 3-0 record after demolishing Puerto Rico 100-55 on Wednesday.
All teams have a rest day Thursday before the quarter-finals begin on Friday.
