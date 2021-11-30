Skip to Main Content
Basketball

Canada dominates Bahamas en route to 2nd-straight win in FIBA World Cup qualifying

Kyle Wiltjer's 25-point performance led Canada to a 113-77 win over the Bahamas on Monday in an Americas region qualifying game for the FIBA World Cup in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Kyle Wiltjer scores game-high 25 points in 36-point victory

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's men's basketball team followed up a 115-73 win over Bahamas on Sunday with a 113-77 win on Monday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (@CanBball/Twitter)

Canada's men's basketball team is leaving the Dominican Republic with two key wins in the Americas region qualifying tournament for the FIBA World Cup.

Kyle Wiltjer's 25-point performance led Canada to a 113-77 win over the Bahamas on Monday for two consecutive wins over the island nation. Wiltjer also led Canada with 23 points in Sunday's 115-73 victory over the Bahamas in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

"Any time you play a team like that, an aggressive team like the Bahamas, in a back-to-back situation, [you know they will compete]," said Canada's head coach Nate Bjorkgren. "We had a very thorough film session, detailed walkthrough this morning, that our guys did a very good job of executing when it came to game time.

"That's been two days in a row that they've shown that unselfish play and the connectivity on the defensive end."

WATCH | Canada continues hot start with dominant win over Bahamas:

Canada dominates Dominican Republic again at World Cup qualifier

4 hours ago
2:06
Canada won 113-77 defeating Bahamas for a second straight game at the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. 2:06

Wiltjer added five rebounds and two assists for Canada (2-0), while Kassius Robertson had 15 points and Phil Scrubb added 13.

Robertson and Scrubb had three three-pointers apiece.

David Nesbitt led the Bahamas (0-2) with 18 points.

Canada is in Group C of the qualifiers with the Dominican Republic, U.S. Virgin Islands and Bahamas.

"Focus is a really big part of this team," said Bjorkgren. "In the week that we spent together, they were very focused right where they stepped foot off the plane from all of the countries where they flew in from."

Canada will next play in the second window of qualifiers which will be held in February.

Eighty national teams are playing across six qualifying windows to secure their place among the 30 teams that will join hosts Japan and the Philippines in the 32-team 2023 FIBA men's World Cup.

In the Americas group, 16 teams will face off over two rounds with the top three in each group and the fourth-placed team qualifying for the World Cup, which in turn is a direct qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The World Cup is Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now