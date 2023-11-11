Canadian women's basketball team books spot in Olympic qualifying tournament

The Canadian women's basketball team booked its spot in February's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 70-53 win over Colombia on Friday night.

Bridget Carleton had 21 points as Canada won its second straight game at the pre-qualifying tournament in Medellín, Colombia.

Carleton also had 10 defensive rebounds in the win.

Kayla Alexander had 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Canadian starters proved to be too much for their South American counterparts.

Next stop for Canada 🇨🇦, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAOQT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAOQT</a> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> <a href="https://t.co/LVgAg4gGMc">pic.twitter.com/LVgAg4gGMc</a> —@americupw

Manuela Rios and Jenifer Munoz had 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Canada will next take on Puerto Rico in group play on Sunday.

Puerto Rico beat Venezuela 65-57 on Friday.