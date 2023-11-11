Content
Canadian women's basketball team books spot in Olympic qualifying tournament

The Canadian women's basketball team booked its spot in February's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 70-53 win over Colombia on Friday night.

A female basketball player holds the ball away from a defender with both hands during a game.
The Canadian starters proved to be too much for their South American counterparts in a 70-53 win over host Colombia on Friday night in the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament. (@CanBball/X)

Bridget Carleton had 21 points as Canada won its second straight game at the pre-qualifying tournament in Medellín, Colombia.

Carleton also had 10 defensive rebounds in the win.

Kayla Alexander had 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Canadian starters proved to be too much for their South American counterparts.

Manuela Rios and Jenifer Munoz had 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Canada will next take on Puerto Rico in group play on Sunday.

Puerto Rico beat Venezuela 65-57 on Friday.

With files from CBC Sports

