Canada Basketball invites 14 athletes to women's U18 training camp

A group of 14 athletes have been invited to attend training camp for Canada's under-18 women's national team in preparation of the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship 2022, Canada Basketball announced Monday.

The group of 14 was selected from a Canada Basketball women's high performance national team age-group assessment camp back in March, the organization said.

The training camp will run from May 30-June 8 at Humber College in Toronto.

"As we prepare for this summer's FIBA U17 Women's World Cup 2022 and FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship 2022, we're looking forward to getting our athletes and coaches safely back together to continue training and growing together as a program," said Denise Dignard, Canada Basketball's general manager and executive vice-president for women's high performance in a statement before the assessment camp.

"Our women's high performance national team age-group assessment camps have been a critical long-term development opportunity for our program in the past and is a chance for our identified athletes to not only demonstrate their growth, but also work with our world class staff to establish individualized plans to aid in their development as players."

The FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship 2022 is being held June 13-19 at Obras Sanitarias Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina where Canada will be competing in Group A along with Mexico, Brazil and the hosts Argentina.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify for the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

The Canadian squad is being coached by Steve Bauer alongside assistants Tamara Tatham, Marlo Davis and apprentice coach/team manager Isabel Ormond.

According to FIBA, Canada is ranked No. 8 in the women's age-group world rankings.

The following is the full list of all 14 athletes who were invited to training camp: