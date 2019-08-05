Canada suffers more blows as Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander won't play in China

The Canadian men's basketball team was missing several big names when its pre-FIBA World Cup training camp opened on Monday.

Along with Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who already was ruled out, several other prominent Canadian players were not at the camp.

Among the big names missing are Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the New Orleans Pelicans.

New York Knicks third overall draft pick RJ Barrett (calf strain) and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets (also injured) are at camp but not participating. Murray has been ruled out of the World Cup.

19 total invites

Nineteen players are attending the event, including NBAers Khem Birch (Orlando Magic), Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors), Oshae Brissett (Raptors), Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings) and Kelly Olynyk (Miami Heat). Canada invited 29 players to participate last month.

Players not at camp still could join the team at the World Cup in China. Canada's first game is against Australia on Sept. 1.

Canada plays exhibition games against Nigeria on Wednesday in Toronto and Friday in Winnipeg before flying overseas to continue preparations for the tournament.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is coaching the team after being selected by Canada Basketball GM Rowan Barrett earlier this year.

The World Cup also serves as a 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

Canada hasn't qualified for men's basketball at the Olympics since 2000.

Training camp invitees

Canada's training camp invitees are as follows:

RJ Barrett, Guard, Mississauga, Ont. (New York Knicks).

Aaron Best, Guard, Scarborough, Ont. (Riesen Ludwigsburg — Germany).

Khem Birch, Centre, Montreal (Orlando Magic).

Chris Boucher, Centre, Montreal (Toronto Raptors).

Oshae Brissett, Forward, Mississauga, Ont. (Toronto Raptors).

Melvin Ejim, Forward, Toronto (BC UNICS — Russia).

Brady Heslip, Guard, Burlington, Ont. (Istanbul BBSK — Turkey).

Cory Joseph, Guard, Toronto (Sacramento Kings).

Kaza Kajami-Keane, Guard, Ajax, Ont. (Mitteldeutscher BC — Germany)

Jamal Murray, Guard, Kitchener, Ont. (Denver Nuggets).

Andrew Nembhard, Guard, Aurora, Ont. (Florida Gators — NCAA).

Duane Notice, Guard, Woodbridge, Ont. (Raptors 905 — G League).

Kelly Olynyk, Forward, Kamloops, B.C. (Miami Heat).

Eugene Omoruyi, Forward, Rexdale, Ont. (Oregon Ducks — NCAA).

Kevin Pangos, Guard, Newmarket, Ont. (FC Barcelona Basketball — Spain).

Addison Patterson, Guard, Milton, Ont. (Bella Vista Prep — Arizona)

Phil Scrubb, Guard, Richmond, B.C. (Zenit Saint Petersburg — Russia).

Thomas Scrubb, Forward, Richmond, B.C. (Openjobmetis Varese — Italy).

Kyle Wiltjer, Forward, Portland, Ore. (Unicaja Malaga — Spain).

Players listed in italics will participate in training camp but won't play at World Cup.