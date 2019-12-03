Free agency could prevent Kelly Olynyk from playing Olympic qualifier for Canada
National team regular faces dilemma around June's last-chance tournament in B.C.
Free agency could throw a wrench into Kelly Olynyk's plans to play for Canada this summer.
The Miami Heat centre has always played for the national team when asked, but he becomes a free agent on July 1 — just days after Canada's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C.
The Canadian men must win the six-country tournament June 23-28 to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The 28-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., knows injury is a big risk when playing for the national team. He suffered a bone bruise in an exhibition game against Nigeria in August, and was sidelined for all of Miami's training camp.
Several players including Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray have stated on social media that they plan to play this summer.
Olynyk says he hopes they stick to their word.
