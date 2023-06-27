Sacramento Kings' Jordi Fernandez to replace Nick Nurse as Canada's head coach: reports

The Canadian men's basketball team has a new head coach, according to reports.

Jordi Fernandez, an associate head coach with the NBA's Sacramento Kings, will lead the Canadian men in their pursuit of a Olympic berth in Paris 2024, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Associated Press.

Fernandez is also expected to remain in place should Canada qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been revealed publicly.

The Spaniard will take over for former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in June. The Toronto Star and Sportsnet subsequently confirmed the signing.

Newcomer Fernandez spent six years with the Denver Nuggets as an assistant before making the move to Sacramento in 2022, where he became a sought-after coach often linked to managerial jobs — including the Raptors.

The 40-year-old also has experience as an assistant coach with Spain's men's under-19 team and Nigeria's men's national team.

Nurse, who had been with Team Canada since 2019, was fired by the Raptors in April following a disappointing season that saw Toronto finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference and fail to make the playoffs after a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Nurse's firing is a clear change of course from late April, when Canada Basketball said the 2019 NBA champion would remain in the program despite being let go by the Raptors.

"Canada Basketball and our senior men's national team coach, Nick Nurse, are focused on this summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup and qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," read a statement sent to CBC Sports in April 21. "Nick will continue to be our head coach as we work to achieve our goals this summer and next."

FIBA World Cup

The FIBA World Cup will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. It will determine qualification for the 2024 Summer Games as the top two finishers from North America will punch tickets to the tournament.

Canada, currently No. 15 in the FIBA world ranking, will face fifth-ranked France, 43th-ranked Lebanon and 29th-ranked Latvia in Group H. The top two teams from each group will advance to the second round.

The Canadian squad, which could have Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder headlining its roster this summer — is scheduled to play at least five exhibition games before the World Cup starts.

Canada has not qualified for the Olympic men's basketball tournament since 2000.

WATCH | Canada basketball GM Rowan Barrett discusses path to Paris: