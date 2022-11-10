Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday.

The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November.

"Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, support high-performing athletes more effectively and conduct daily operations," said St-Onge.

The funding will also help the organizations' daily operations and support high-performance athletes in competitions in and out of Canada.

"Playing professional basketball around the world, our athletes rarely have the opportunity to represent their country at home in front of family, friends and our passionate Canadian fans," said Canada Basketball President & CEO Michael Bartlett.

"Edmonton has a rich basketball history, and the city has been a tremendous supporter of Canada Basketball over the years. With an opportunity to clinch a berth in next summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and take another step closer to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it'll be an exciting week of basketball ahead at the Edmonton EXPO Centre."