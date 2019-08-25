Canada Basketball finally gets good news with reinforcements on the way

Brady Heslip, Andrew Nembhard and Kaza Kajami-Keane participated in practice on Saturday — good news for Canada's basketball team ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Nembhard injured his knee in Canada's 103-100 overtime win over New Zealand in an exhibition game on Wednesday, while Kajami-Keane suffered an ankle injury against New Zealand on Tuesday (a 122-88 win).

Heslip joined the team late in Australia, and could play his first game Down Under on Monday when the Canadians take on the United States in their last exhibition game before the World Cup tips off next week.

Canada Basketball is expected to update the trio's status for the U.S. game on Sunday.

Canada is 4-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition action, splitting a pair of games against both Australia and Nigeria.

The Canadians open the World Cup on Sept. 1 versus the Australian Boomers, who upset the Americans 98-94 on Saturday in Melbourne, ending a 78-game winning streak by the U.S.