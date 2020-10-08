With eyes on Tokyo, Canada Basketball adds Leah MacNab, Paul Jones to leadership

Canada Basketball is introducing a pair of new voices to its board of directors.

The organization announced the addition of managing director of NBA Canada Leah MacNab and former national team player Paul Jones to its advisory committee on Thursday.

MacNab, who's been with the league for 15 years, represents the new wave of women working in basketball.

In 2018, she was named a recipient of Canadian Sports Business' 'Five to Watch' award as a top sports executive under 40.

Across the NBA, 40.3 per cent of professional positions are held by women, and six serve as president, CEO or COO of a team. Another 62 women served as vice presidents or higher in the league office.

Jones has served as a colour analyst for Toronto Raptors games since the franchise's inaugural season in 1995, and won a silver medal with Canada at the 1983 Commonwealth Games.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Jones' family moved to Canada when he was a few months old. Jones' affection for basketball grew while living in Toronto, with both he and brother Mark starting their broadcasting careers at TSN. Mark has since moved to ESPN.

Paul Jones covered the 1992 Olympics that featured the U.S. Dream Team as well as several international tournaments since.

Important time for program

The next 10 months could prove critical for Canada Basketball as it prepares to try to win its first Olympic medal since 1936 in Tokyo while in the midst of the pandemic.

The women's team faces the challenge of being spread throughout the world, with some remaining in Canada and some choosing to play overseas in France, Poland and elsewhere. The team has already qualified for Tokyo and should be available to fully come together then, but it remains to be seen when it could meet up beforehand.

The first international window — when a tournament or practices would happen — runs from Nov. 8 through Nov. 16, but no plans have been made. All the team knows is it won't have international competition in that time.

Meanwhile, the men's team is seemingly reliant on the NBA schedule. Commissioner Adam Silver recently said the 2021 season wouldn't start until at least January and that an Olympic break would be unlikely.

More pressing than the Olympics, though, is the team's last-chance qualifying tournament scheduled for June in Victoria. With the NBA season likely to be ongoing, Canada could be without coach Nick Nurse and many of its top players.

MacNab and Jones take the places of Joe Di Curzio and Niko Carino on the board.

Below is the full board of directors: