Canada defeats Australia in back-and-forth opening game

AJ Lawson and Karim Mane sank a pair of three-pointers to put Canada ahead for good in an 81-76 win over Australia on Saturday at the FIBA under-19 World Cup.

Lawson and Mane's shots put the Canadians up by five points with just two minutes left to play.

"It was a close game and we had to stay focused and just lock in and every play mattered," said Lawson. "That's all we talked about in the huddles."

Lawson finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for Canada (1-0). Mane also had 23 points. Both players had five three-pointers each.

"I just tell everybody to stay confident. Even if you miss one, the next one will go in," said Lawson.

Kody Stattmann scored 21 points for Australia (0-1) and Sam Froling had 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.