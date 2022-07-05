WNBA star Brittney Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help
'I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote from Russian prison
Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."
Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the letter was delivered on Monday. Most of the letter's contents to President Biden remain private, though Griner's representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note.
"On the 4th of July, our family normally honours the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," the Phoenix Mercury centre added. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."
The two-time Olympic gold medallist is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial will resume Thursday.
Fewer than 1 per cent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in U.S. courts, acquittals can be overturned.
WATCH l Brittney Griner's trial begins:
The White House National Security Council confirmed the White House has received Griner's letter.
"We believe the Russian Federation is wrongfully detaining Brittney Griner," NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday. "President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner. The U.S. government continues to work aggressively — using every available means — to bring her home."
Griner pleaded with Biden in the letter to use his powers to ensure her return.
Griner has been able to have sporadic communications with family, friends and WNBA players through an email account her agent set up. The emails are printed out and delivered in bunches to Griner by her lawyer after they are vetted by Russian officials. Once the lawyers get back to their office, they'll scan any responses from Griner and pass them back to the U.S. to send along.
She was supposed to have a phone call with her wife on their anniversary but it failed because of an "unfortunate mistake," Biden administration officials.
Griner's supporters have encouraged a prisoner swap like the one in April that brought home Marine veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for a Russian pilot convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy. The State Department in May designated her as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government's chief hostage negotiator.
Griner isn't the only American being wrongfully detained in Russia. Paul Whelan, a former Marine and security director is serving a 16-year sentence on an espionage conviction.
