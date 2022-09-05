Bell-Haynes completes Canada's 16-point comeback against Colombia at FIBA AmeriCup
Trae Bell-Haynes scored the last point of the game as Canada's men's senior basketball team rallied past Colombia 62-61 on Monday at the FIBA AmeriCup.
Dalano Banton led Canada with 20 points and added 5 rebounds and 5 assists
Trae Bell-Haynes scored the last point of the game as Canada's men's senior basketball team rallied past Colombia 62-61 on Monday at the FIBA AmeriCup.
Bell-Haynes was fouled with 1.8 seconds left to play and the score tied 61-61.
He made his first free throw to give Canada the lead and then a three-point attempt by Colombia was off the mark to seal the win.
Bell-Haynes finished with 19 points, three rebounds and an assist.
Dalano Banton led Canada (2-1) with 20 points and added five rebounds and five assists.
Jaime Echenique had 18 points and six assists for Colombia (1-2).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?