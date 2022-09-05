Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Bell-Haynes completes Canada's 16-point comeback against Colombia at FIBA AmeriCup

Trae Bell-Haynes scored the last point of the game as Canada's men's senior basketball team rallied past Colombia 62-61 on Monday at the FIBA AmeriCup.

Dalano Banton led Canada with 20 points and added 5 rebounds and 5 assists

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Trae Bell-Haynes, left, seen here on Aug. 29, dribbles against Panama's Jose Montenegro, during a basketball WCup America's qualifying match at the Roberto Duran Arena in Panama City. (Arnulfo Franco/The Associated Press)

Bell-Haynes was fouled with 1.8 seconds left to play and the score tied 61-61.

He made his first free throw to give Canada the lead and then a three-point attempt by Colombia was off the mark to seal the win.

Bell-Haynes finished with 19 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Dalano Banton led Canada (2-1) with 20 points and added five rebounds and five assists.

Jaime Echenique had 18 points and six assists for Colombia (1-2).

