Canada's Edwards, UConn squeeze past Central Florida to advance to Sweet 16

Freshman Azzi Fudd scored 16 points and hit two key free throws late as No. 2 seed UConn outfought No. 7 seed UCF to win 52-47 in a defensive slugfest to advance to an NCAA record 28th straight Sweet 16.

Christyn Williams added 12 points and Paige Bueckers had nine for the Huskies (27-5), who have not allowed an opponent to score more than 51 points in their last 10 games.

Canadian sophomore Aaliyah Edwards put up four points, four rebounds an assist and a steal in 19 minutes of play for UConn.

Diamond Battles scored 12 points, Brittney Smith added 11 and Tay Sanders had 10 for UCF (26-4), which saw its season end along with a 14-game winning streak.

UConn will next play Indiana on Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

UNC ousts Arizona in dominant fashion

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 19 points, Deja Kelly added 15 and North Carolina overwhelmed Arizona 63-45 to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in eight years.

The fifth-seeded Tar Heels (25-6) smothered Arizona from the start, using a 15-0 run to lead by nine at halftime, then stretched it 20 with a dominating third quarter. North Carolina held Arizona (22-7) to 29 per cent shooting, including 7 from 27 from 3, to earn a spot in the Greensboro Region semifinals Friday against No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

Sam Thomas led Arizona with 15 points.

Canada's Shaina Pellington posted three points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes for Arizona.

The Pickering, Ont., native scored 30 points in 32 minutes two days prior in a 72-67 win over UNLV.

Indiana holds off Princeton to roll to Sweet 16

Grace Berger scored the last of her 15 points on a spinning, tiebreaking layup with 28.2 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 12 points to help third-seeded Indiana beat 11th-seed Princeton 56-55.

Ali Patberg sealed the win in her home finale with a steal with 3.8 seconds left and Aleksa Gulbe closed it out with two free throws.

Canada's Kiondra Browne did not play in the contest.

The Hoosiers (24-8) have won five of their last six and swept the first two NCAA Tournament games they've ever hosted — in front of a loud, large crowd. Indiana also has tied its single-season school record for wins.

Afterward the Hoosiers celebrated by jogging into the student section as the band played the school fight song and then lifted coach Teri Moren after the alma mater played.

Notre Dame takes 44-point win over 4th-ranked Oklahoma

Dara Mabrey scored a season-high 29 points as No. 5 seed Notre Dame rolled past No. 4 Oklahoma 108-64.

Mabrey made 11 of 19 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Sonia Citron scored 25 points and Maya Dodson added 20 for Notre Dame (24-8). According to Stats by STATS, Notre Dame became the first team, men's or women's, to beat a higher-seeded team by at least 40 points.

The win sends Notre Dame into the Bridgeport Region semifinal against top seed N.C. State on Saturday.

Taylor Robertson scored 19 points for Oklahoma (25-9). Skylar Vann had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Liz Scott had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners, who committed 28 turnovers and shot just 32.3 per cent.