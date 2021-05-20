Sun overcome Fever on strength of Jonquel Jones double-double

Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Indiana Fever 88-67 on Wednesday night.

Connecticut broke it open in the second quarter, starting on a 22-6 spurt, capped by a 13-0 run, for a 48-26 lead with 3:15 remaining before halftime. Brionna Jones led four Sun players in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She scored 14 of her points in the first half when Connecticut had 18 assists on 21 field goals and shot 60.6.

DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (3-0). Jasmine Thomas made her season debut after clearing COVID-19 protocols, and scored eight points.

Connecticut shot 55.2 per cent from the field with 29 assists on 37 made baskets.

Danielle Robinson scored 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 for Indiana (0-3). Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, scored five points in 16 minutes.

WATCH | Bring It In panel dicusses whether WNBA should move north of the border:

Should Toronto bring the WNBA north of the border? Sports 4:38 Morgan Campbell, Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin discuss the possibility of the WNBA expanding beyond the United States. 4:38

Short-handed Sky hold off Dream

Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Ruthy Hebard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the short-handed Chicago Sky held off the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Chicago led by as many as 23 points, but Atlanta trimmed it to 73-71 with 2:12 remaining. Astou Ndour scored the next five points to extend the Sky's lead to seven, and Diamond DeShields, who was 3-of-11 shooting, sealed it on a baseline jumper with 35.9 seconds left.

Ndour finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Chicago (2-0), which turned it over 24 times. Stars Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play.

Hebard beat the first-quarter buzzer with a fade-away jumper to give Chicago a 23-12 lead. She finished the half with 12 points and nine rebounds to help extend the lead to 46-28. Atlanta shot just 34.3 per cent from the field in the first half, and 3 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (0-2) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Chennedy Carter added 21 points with six assists. Tiffany Hayes made her season debut and scored five points in her first WNBA game in 619 days after opting out last season.

WATCH | Liberty's Ionescu banks 1st triple-double in franchise history: