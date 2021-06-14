Skip to Main Content
Basketball

Canada's Natalie Achonwa of Minnesota Lynx out indefinitely with knee injury

28-year-old Natalie Achonwa from Guelph, Ont., sprained the medical collateral ligament (MCL) in her right knee in Saturday's 80-64 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Natalie Achonwa, seen above on February 5, is listed as out indefinitely by the Minnesota Lynx after suffering a sprained right MCL in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Sparks. (Kurt Desplenter/Getty Images)

Canadian forward Natalie Achonwa is listed as out indefinitely by the Minnesota Lynx with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old from Guelph, Ont., sprained the medical collateral ligament (MCL) in her right knee in Saturday's 80-64 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The six-year WNBA veteran has appeared in eight games this season, and is averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.3 minutes a game.

She's expected to play a key role for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23.

