Canadian women's basketball team routs Puerto Rico, stays perfect at AmeriCup

The Canadian women's basketball team continued its strong showing at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup on Monday night, defeating Puerto Rico 84-47.

Kayla Alexander powered Canada's win with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Three other Canadians poured in double-digit points, including Aaliyah Edwards (14), Shay Colley (13) and Yvonne Ejim (12).

The victory puts the No. 5 Canadians at 2-0 for the tournament. Canada is coming off a decisive 83-57 win over host Mexico on Sunday.

🇨🇦🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/AaliyahEdwards_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaliyahEdwards_</a> 😳 how did you make that?. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> I <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> <a href="https://t.co/6u1F16nWH0">pic.twitter.com/6u1F16nWH0</a> —@americupw

Canada's endurance will be tested quickly as they will play all four Group B games in as many days, taking on Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Group A comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Cuba,, Venezuela and the world No. 1 U.S team.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, with the tournament wrapping up with the gold-medal game on Sunday.

The top team outside of the U.S. at the tournament will advance directly to February's Olympic qualifying tournament, while other teams are relegated to a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in the fall.

WATCH | UConn's Aaliyah Edwards receives no shortage of Canadian support:

UConn basketball player Aaliyah Edwards on her Canadian support and inspiration Duration 0:50 Aaliyah Edwards thanked her teammates from the Canadian women's national basketball team for helping her compete as a student-athlete for the UConn Huskies and contend for a U.S. collegiate championship.

Canadian roster

Guards:

#1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.

#2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.

#4 Sami Hill — Toronto

#12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.

#21 Nirra Fields — Montreal

#30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.

Forwards:

#3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa

#8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal

#9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary

#24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.

Centres: