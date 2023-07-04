Canadian women's basketball team routs Puerto Rico, stays perfect at AmeriCup
Canada 2-0 heading into Tuesday night's game against Colombia
The Canadian women's basketball team continued its strong showing at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup on Monday night, defeating Puerto Rico 84-47.
Kayla Alexander powered Canada's win with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Three other Canadians poured in double-digit points, including Aaliyah Edwards (14), Shay Colley (13) and Yvonne Ejim (12).
The victory puts the No. 5 Canadians at 2-0 for the tournament. Canada is coming off a decisive 83-57 win over host Mexico on Sunday.
🇨🇦🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/AaliyahEdwards_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaliyahEdwards_</a> 😳 how did you make that?. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> I <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> <a href="https://t.co/6u1F16nWH0">pic.twitter.com/6u1F16nWH0</a>—@americupw
Canada's endurance will be tested quickly as they will play all four Group B games in as many days, taking on Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Group A comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Cuba,, Venezuela and the world No. 1 U.S team.
The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, with the tournament wrapping up with the gold-medal game on Sunday.
The top team outside of the U.S. at the tournament will advance directly to February's Olympic qualifying tournament, while other teams are relegated to a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in the fall.
WATCH | UConn's Aaliyah Edwards receives no shortage of Canadian support:
Canadian roster
Guards:
- #1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.
- #2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.
- #4 Sami Hill — Toronto
- #12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
- #21 Nirra Fields — Montreal
- #30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.
Forwards:
- #3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa
- #8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
- #9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary
- #24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.
Centres:
- #10 Emily Potter — Winnipeg
- #14 Kayla Alexander — Milton, Ont.