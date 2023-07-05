Canada crushes Colombia for 3rd straight win at FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Nirra Fields scored seven points in the first three minutes, igniting Canada to an 89-55 win over Colombia at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup on Tuesday in Léon, Mexico.

Fields, a two-time Olympian, score a game-high 15 points to lead the Canadians, who recorded their third consecutive blowout victory after beating Mexico 83-57 and downing Puerto Rico 84-47 one night later.

Canada now sits atop Group B at 3-0. The final group-stage game for the fifth-ranked outfit comes Wednesday against the 35th-ranked Dominican Republic.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, with the tournament wrapping up with the gold-medal game on Sunday.

🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/NirraFields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NirraFields</a> is REALLY on fire 🔥 3️⃣ 🎯🎯 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> I <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> <a href="https://t.co/OcgT3tyKIM">pic.twitter.com/OcgT3tyKIM</a> —@americupw

Syla Swords, the 16-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., added 12 points, including eight in the second quarter, while starting centre Kayla Alexander narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds in just over 15 minutes of action.

Canada shot 56 per cent as a team, including 26 assists on 33 made shots. U.S. collegiate players Aaliyah Edwards and Cassandre Prosper led the way with four helpers each.

Prosper, 18, also added three steals and three blocks as Canada limited Colombia to a 26.4 shooting percentage.

I love watching our defense🤩 <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> —@bridgecarleton

Group A comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela and the world No. 1 U.S team.

The top team outside of the U.S. at the tournament will advance directly to February's Olympic qualifying tournament, while other teams are relegated to a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in the fall.

Canadian roster

Guards:

#1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.

#2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.

#4 Sami Hill — Toronto

#12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.

#21 Nirra Fields — Montreal

#30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.

Forwards:

#3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa

#8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal

#9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary

#24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.

Centres: