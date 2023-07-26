Content
Record-setting U Sports basketball coach Dave Smart hired as Texas Tech assistant

Dave Smart, who earned the U Sports coach of the year award a record 10 times, is headed to Texas Tech. The coach of Carleton University men's basketball program for the past 18 seasons has been hired by the Red Raiders to be an assistant bench boss for head coach Grant McCasland.

Carleton boss won top coach honours in 10 of 18 years behind Ravens' bench

The Canadian Press ·
A basketball coach embraces and smiles with a player.
Carleton men's basketball head coach Dave Smart, centre, seen above in 2015, was hired as an assistant for Texas Tech on Tuesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Smart, who had an impressive record of 591-48 against U Sports competition, was the director of basketball operations at Carleton University in Ottawa the past four seasons.

"Dave Smart is one of the greatest coaches in all of basketball," McCasland said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have him as part of our program.

"Coach Smart's ability to win speaks for itself, but his understanding of how to help people grow is what separates him. We are thankful to have he and his family in Lubbock."

During his 18 seasons at Carleton, Smart led the Ravens to 11 OUA championships — the most by any coach in conference history — and 13 U Sports Final 8 national championship titles.

