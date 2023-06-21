Barrett, Sutton-Brown, other HOF inductees have inspired basketball growth in Canada

Tammy Sutton-Brown and Rowan Barrett led Canada's basketball teams at the 2000 Olympics, have become executives in the sport, and are about to share another honour.

Sutton-Brown and Barrett headlined the 2023 class of the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Players Joey Johnson, Alison Lang, Liz Silcott and Greg Wiltjer will also be inducted July 14 in Toronto, as will official Don Cline.

From a hall-of-fame career at Rutgers to a 12-year career in the WNBA, Sutton-Brown has affected the game at all levels.

As a member of the Canadian women's team, she led her country several FIBA international tournaments, including the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Sutton-Brown helped the Indiana Fever win a WNBA championship in 2012.

She holds multiple titles with Raptors 905 since joining the team in 2021: associate basketball, franchise operations, team player development and community director.

'Trailblazer in the sport'

"For over two decades, Tammy has dedicated herself to the growth of basketball in this country," said Raptors 905 vice-president Courtney Charles.

"We are so incredibly proud to see Tammy recognized for her accomplishments at the highest level of Canadian basketball. She has been and continues to be a trailblazer in the sport."

Barrett represented Canada for 17 years and was men's team captain in Sydney. He's now the general manager of the national men's team.

WATCH | Barrett on Canada's pathway to Paris 2024 Olympics:

Canada Basketball GM Rowan Barrett on Canada's pathway to Paris 2024 Duration 5:31 Host Morgan Campbell is joined by Canada Basketball General Manager Rowan Barrett to discuss the development of the men's program and what they'll need to do to qualify for Paris 2024.

The Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at Gladstone House during GLOBL JAM weekend in Toronto.

Inductees have also been invited to attend Saturday night's Team Canada GLOBL JAM FIVES doubleheader at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

"To our Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees, as well as their family and friends, I'd like to extend my sincerest appreciation for all that you accomplished over each of your careers and for the positive impact you've left on the game for all Canadians," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a statement.

"Each inductee enshrined this year has a unique and compelling basketball story, and we're looking forward to honouring and celebrating their contributions."