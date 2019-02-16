RJ Barrett records triple-double in Duke's win over NC State

RJ Barrett always seems to do it all for No. 2 Duke. This time, it showed up on the stat sheet.

The freshman from Mississauga, Ont., had the program's first triple-double in 13 years, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 10 assists in the Blue Devils' 94-78 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday night in Durham, N.C.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Tre Jones added 13 to help the Blue Devils (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their ninth straight.

"My teammates were obviously finishing, and it was great to play with them, especially Zion especially at the end, just grabbing everything, finishing everything," Barrett said.

Barrett became the fourth Duke player with a triple-double and the first since Shelden Williams in January 2006. He completed it in the final minute, hitting Williamson for a layup that put Duke up 90-74.

"I wouldn't say satisfying, but I'm glad I could help, because he is my brother," Williamson said with a smile. "If it was anybody, I'm glad it was me."

Duke overcame 19 percent shooting from 3-point range by building a 44-26 rebounding advantage and scoring 22 points off N.C. State's 12 turnovers.

Markell Johnson had 16 points and 10 assists, Torin Dorn scored 17 points and C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the Wolfpack (18-8, 6-7), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.