Canada edged by late U.S. comeback in AmeriCup bronze-medal game

American Gary Clark put up 18 points and the U.S. edged Canada 84-80 to take bronze at the FIBA AmeriCup on Sunday in Recife, Brazil.

Canada jumped out to a six-point lead by the end of the second quarter, only to see it whittled away as the Americans went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth.

Abu Kigab led Canada with 18 points and four rebounds, while Kadre Gray poured in 15 points and seven assists off the bench.

Both sides struggled from distance, with Canada making 2-of-10 three-point attempts and the U.S. going 5-for-23.

Canada lost 86-76 to host Brazil in the semifinal on Saturday.

Brazil and Argentina were set to meet in the gold-medal matchup Sunday night.