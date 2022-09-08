Raptors guard Dalano Banton leads Canada past Mexico in AmeriCup quarter-finals
Canadians advance to play either the Dominican Republic or Brazil in Saturday semi
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton had 16 points and seven rebounds to lift Canada to an 82-77 victory over Mexico on Thursday and into the semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament.
Banton, a Toronto native, is making his Canadian team debut at the tournament, and is relishing the opportunity.
"For me just to be able to represent my country for the first time, I've always wanted to do that," said Banton, who became the first Canadian drafted by the Raptors, going 46th overall in 2021.
"Going in, being able to get a lot of game reps, playing against high-level competition is great, any time you can," he added. "Being able to push yourself, play with guys who trust me, who expect me to try to lead, it's a different role here and I'm accepting it and I'm playing it and hopefully we get to win our next two games."
🚀😤😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/DALANOBANTON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DALANOBANTON</a> with the monster dunk for 🇨🇦<br><br>Watch live on Courtside 1891 📺: <a href="https://t.co/1ZRJDuMHCl">https://t.co/1ZRJDuMHCl</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> <a href="https://t.co/VvkfGW06Lq">pic.twitter.com/VvkfGW06Lq</a>—@AmeriCup
Jahvon Henry-Blair had 14 points, while Lloyd Pandi chipped in with 11 and Trae Bell-Haynes added 10. Banton, who scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, also had four rebounds and two steals.
"The advantage of having Dalano, this guy can play [four positions], being six-foot-nine kinda helps with his rebounding ability as well," said Nathaniel Mitchell, Canada's coach for the tournament and an assistant with the Raptors.
"[And Pandi] rebounds the ball, he makes tough plays, he grits it out. It really helps. Our guards are tough."
The Canadians shot 54 per cent from the field to Mexico's 47 per cent. Canada's bench had a 26-5 edge over the Mexicans.
"I thought we did a good job in terms of putting pressure on the rim today," Mitchell said. "In the past I thought we settled for threes in transition and we made a consistent effort at getting to the rim and it really helped our offence."
The Canadian team faces either Brazil or the Dominican Republic in the semifinals on Saturday. The final is Sunday.
The AmeriCup isn't part of World Cup or Olympic qualifying.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?