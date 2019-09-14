U.S. follows FIBA World Cup title with its lowest finish at major international tourney
'There's no blame to be placed anywhere,' coach Gregg Popovich says of placing 7th
Their final game at the World Cup had been over for several minutes, and every member of the U.S. team and coaching staff were still lingering together on the court.
They were ready to go home.
They just weren't ready to go their separate ways.
For USA Basketball, summer ended Saturday with an 87-74 win over Poland in the seventh-place game at the World Cup, the lowest finish ever by a U.S. team in a major international tournament. Donovan
Mitchell finished with 16 points and 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14 and the U.S. wrapped up its stay in China with a 6-2 record.
"If you don't win, some people will play the blame game," Popovich said from Beijing. "There's no blame to be placed anywhere. They play the shame game, like we should be ashamed because we didn't win a gold medal? That's a ridiculous attitude.
"It's immature. It's arrogant. And it shows that whoever thinks that doesn't respect all the other teams in the world and doesn't respect that these guys did the best they could."
Playing for pride
Khris Middleton had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Americans. Derrick White scored 12 and Harrison Barnes added 10 for the U.S., which led by 17 at the half but had to stave off a Poland rally in the final minutes.
The mantra the Americans carried into Saturday was to finish the trip the right way, and they got it done.
There was little to play for except pride — and the Americans were playing with the realization that for some of them, it easily could be their last time wearing the red, white and blue uniforms with "USA" across the chest. The roster for the U.S. trip to the Tokyo Olympics next summer is likely to look considerably different than this one.
WATCH | France delivers quarter-final upset against United States:
"For me, this is an amazing experience," Mitchell said. "Everybody likes to look at the end goal, but when you sit back and reflect, I played on Team USA. That's incredible for me. I think that in itself is amazing. So yes, it was definitely worth it."
Poland coach Mike Taylor also found the World Cup most worthwhile, especially Saturday.
He's an American, lives in Florida, is proud of how far he's taken Poland's program, knows many of the words to the Polish national anthem, but mouthed along with the words to The Star-Spangled Banner when it played pre-game.
Mateusz Ponitka scored 18 points, Adam Waczynski had 17 and Louisville-born A.J. Slaughter finished with 15 for Poland (4-4), which was in the World Cup for the first time since 1967.
"You look down at the U.S. bench, you see one of the greatest coaches ever in Coach Pop, you see Steve Kerr, you see all those guys and you can't believe it," Slaughter said. "It was a lasting moment that I'll have for the rest of my life."
Popovich said it's too early to think about what USA Basketball needs to do before getting ready for the Tokyo Games. But he warned -- just as two-time gold medallist Kobe Bryant did on Friday – that the days of American romps to gold are done.
"There are a lot of great teams in the world," Popovich said. "It's not written in stone that the United States is supposed to walk to a championship. That's pretty old-school thinking. Even the teams that have won in the past had a lot of close calls."
When it's time for that Tokyo team to get assembled, Mitchell made it clear that he wants to be part of the squad.
"I think I have to wait for them to ask," Mitchell said. "But I want to be there."
Tip-ins
U.S.: Kemba Walker (neck) didn't play, joining Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum (left ankle) and Marcus Smart (left hand) on the U.S. injured list. White started in Walker's place at point guard. ... Timing is everything -- the 6-2 record for the U.S. here was better than silver-medallist Serbia (5-4) and bronze-medallist France (6-3) at the last World Cup. But losing in the quarter-finals doomed the U.S. medal hopes.
Poland: The team had three players who played at the Division I level -- Slaughter was a four-year player at Western Kentucky, guard Karol Gruszecki spent two years at Texas-Arlington and centre Dominik Olejniczak started his career at Drake, then played two seasons at Ole Miss and will play this year at Florida State as a graduate transfer. ... Poland started 4-0 in China, then dropped its last four games.
Serbia 5th
Serbia rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat the Czech Republic 90-81 for fifth place Saturday. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 31 for Serbia, and Nikola Jokic finished with seven points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Patrick Auda scored 16 for the Czechs.
Up next
U.S.: Has qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Poland: Will participate in qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year
Serbia coach steps down after poor showing
Serbia basketball coach Sasha Djordjevic says he's resigning after his team — among the favourites to win the basketball World Cup — settled for fifth place.
Djordjevic broke the news after Serbia beat the Czech Republic 90-81 on Saturday to win the game that decided fifth and sixth place.
Djordjevic says "I've already told the players I think it's time to leave. That's it. I want to resign now. … I'm leaving in a moment when we unfortunately didn't manage our goal."
Serbia has won silver medals in the last three major international tournaments under Djordjevic, including the Rio de Janeiro Olympics three years ago.
But Serbia failed in the World Cup, not only to win, but to book a place in next year's Tokyo Olympics. Serbia will have to win an Olympic qualifying tournament next summer to advance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.