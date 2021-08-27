Aces take down Dream to secure Bill Laimbeer's 300th career victory

A'ja Wilson bounced back from one of the worst games of her career with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 78-71 on Thursday night in Atlanta for coach Bill Laimbeer's 300th career victory.

Dearica Hamby added 20 points and nine boards, and Chelsea Gray, who has made 24 straight free throws, connected on two at the stripe with 37.2 seconds left to extend Las Vegas' lead to 78-71.

Next stop Hall of Fame Bill <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wnba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DetroitPistons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DetroitPistons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LVAces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LVAces</a> Let It Be Known. <a href="https://t.co/5rWBhwPz5m">https://t.co/5rWBhwPz5m</a> —@IsiahThomas

Atlanta was just 4 for 16 from the field in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 17-9.

Wilson had just four points, going 1 for 15 from the field in a loss to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Liz Cambage added 17 points and Jackie Young had 10 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas (18-7). Laimbeer became the second coach in WNBA history to reach the milestone.

Angel McCoughtry, who spent 10 seasons with Atlanta, checked in for Las Vegas with 7.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to an ovation from the crowd. McCoughtry, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009 by Atlanta, has missed the entire season for the Aces after suffering an ACL injury in the preseason.

Monique Billings scored 21 points for Atlanta (6-19), which has lost 10 straight games. Tiffany Hayes added 11 points.

Joneses lead Sun past Sparks for 7th straight win

Brionna Jones scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-72 on Thursday night for the Sun's seventh straight victory.

Kristi Toliver made a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to pull Los Angeles within 74-70 and after a DeWanna Bonner turnover, Erica Wheeler converted a layup at 29.3 for a two-point deficit.

Jonquel Jones sealed it with a cut to the basket with 13.1 left.

👏 Jonquel 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/jus242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jus242</a> with the game-sealing bucket🤯🤐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/QW4Pot1epL">pic.twitter.com/QW4Pot1epL</a> —@WNBA

Bonner finished with 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 for Connecticut (19-6), which sits atop the WNBA standings. Thomas also had six assists and four steals.

Nia Coffey scored 18 points for Los Angeles (10-15), which faces Connecticut on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike and Wheeler each added 13 points and Brittney Sykes had 11.

Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run in the first half and led 39-36 at the break.

Ogunbowale powers Wings over Mystics

Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points with nine assists, Isabelle Harrison had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the shorthanded Washington Mystics 82-77 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play with 1:06 left to give Dallas a 79-77 lead. The Mystics missed a shot, and Ogunbowale was fouled at the other end following Dallas' offensive rebound.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Arike_O?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Arike_O</a> from deep 👌 What's new tho?! 🥶<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/DallasWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasWings</a> are on a 19-6 run. <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrimeVideo</a> <a href="https://t.co/yVjyS39UN9">pic.twitter.com/yVjyS39UN9</a> —@WNBA

She made 1 of 2 from the line with 9.2 seconds left for a three-point lead. The Mystics were off the mark again on their next possession and Kayla Thornton sealed the game from the foul line.

Moriah Jefferson added 11 points for Dallas (11-14), which outrebounded Washington 35-25. Harrison notched her first double-double since May 22.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points for Washington (9-15). Theresa Plaisance scored 13 points, and Ariel Atkins added 12. The Mystics turned it over 17 times.

Tina Charles, Washington's leading scorer at 25.4 points per game, will miss the next three to five games because of a strained left gluteal.