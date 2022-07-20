Tiffany Hayes, Rhyne Howard's big nights carry Dream to commanding win over Aces

Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream knocked off the Las Vegas Aces 92-76 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Hayes and Howard each scored 11 in the first quarter to help Atlanta (12-14) jump out to a 35-18 lead.

Howard made 5 of 6 from three-point range in the first half, scoring 19 to lead the Dream to a 52-36 advantage.

A'ja Wilson scored eight of her 22 points to get Las Vegas (18-8) within 58-52 at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter. Hayes, AD Durr and Aari McDonald buried three-pointers from there and Atlanta took a 70-56 lead into the final period.

Tiffany Hayes (<a href="https://twitter.com/tiphayes3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tiphayes3</a>) was STUNTING tonight putting up a season-high 31 points, shooting 78.6% from the field and 80% from three-point range 😤 <a href="https://t.co/Ogtr8Pjmu5">pic.twitter.com/Ogtr8Pjmu5</a> —@WNBA

Hayes opened the fourth with two three-pointers and a three-point play to push the lead to 79-56, and the Dream cruised to the finish.

Jackie Young had 18 points and Kelsey Plum scored 17 for the Aces. Wilson added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Cheyenne Parker had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Dream. Hayes sank 11 of her 14 shots.

Rookie, Rhyne Howard (<a href="https://twitter.com/howard_rhyne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@howard_rhyne</a>) finishes with 24 PTS of her own shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc against the Aces 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/yr2RBwbbZe">pic.twitter.com/yr2RBwbbZe</a> —@WNBA

Ogwumike, Sparks top lowly Fever

Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the second half on Thursday night, beating Indiana 86-79 and extending the Fever's losing streak to 10 games.

Ogwumike, whose career high is 38 points, made 12 of 20 shots with two three-pointers for Los Angeles (11-14). She missed a jumper and two free throws in the final minute. Jordin Canada scored 11.

Ogwumike had 21 points in the first half to help the Sparks take a 42-40 lead into intermission.

Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 16 of her 22 points in the first half for Indiana (5-23). Nalyssa Smith had 14 points, while Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points and five assists. Victoria Vivians scored 11 points and reserve Emma Cannon finished with 10.

30 POINTS FOR NNEKA! 👀 (<a href="https://twitter.com/nnekaogwumike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nnekaogwumike</a>) <a href="https://t.co/C2HMEv2jrv">pic.twitter.com/C2HMEv2jrv</a> —@WNBA

Short-handed Sun dominate Liberty

Brionna Jones tied a season-high with 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-high six steals and the short-handed Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 82-63 on Tuesday in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut (17-9) was without Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.1 points and nine rebounds, due to health and safety protocols. The Sun's defence rallied without her by holding the Liberty to 36.4 per cent shooting with 18 turnovers.

Dijonai Carrington scored a career-high 18 points, in just 18 minutes, and Natisha Hiedeman added 10 points for Connecticut. Brionna Jones scored 14 of her points in the first half and Thomas secured her eighth double-double this season.

Connecticut pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 27-5 run for an 80-57 lead. The Liberty scored just 13 points in the final 10 minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting and Stefanie Dolson added 12 points for New York (9-16), which had allowed 100-plus points in its last two games. The Liberty made all six free-throw attempts while the Sun went 17 for 24.