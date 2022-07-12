Stewart scores 15 points in 2nd half to lift Storm over Wings for 3rd straight win
Bird passes Pondexter for 7th-most field goals in WNBA history
Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and Ezi Magbegor had 13 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-74 on Tuesday.
Seattle (16-8) has won three games in a row and five of its last six, putting it in a virtual tie with the Las Vegas Aces (15-7) for second in the WNBA standings. That's a game behind the Chicago Sky, the defending league champions.
Seattle took the lead for good with 6:51 left in the third quarter following a sequence in which Stewart made a layup, a three-pointer and a short jumper in a 65-second span and then found Sue Bird for a drive-and-kick three.
Bird's three-pointer gave her 2,445 career field goals, the seventh-most in WNBA history, passing Cappie Pondexter.
Make that 7th in all-time FGs for <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> 😎 <a href="https://t.co/MjcLwVzk1Y">pic.twitter.com/MjcLwVzk1Y</a>—@WNBA
Teaira McCowan led Dallas with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. The rest of the team combined to shoot 32.8 per cent (19 of 58) from the field. Arike Ogunbowale made finished with 12 points, while Tyasha Harris tied her season-high with 10 points and Satou Sabally also scored 10.
Allisha Gray did not play (personal reasons) for Dallas (10-14). The Wings have lost four of their last five games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?