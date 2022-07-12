Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Stewart scores 15 points in 2nd half to lift Storm over Wings for 3rd straight win

Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and Ezi Magbegor had 13 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-74 on Tuesday.

Bird passes Pondexter for 7th-most field goals in WNBA history

Storm forward Breanna Stewart, seen during a previous game, collected 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help lead Seattle to a 83-74 win over the visiting Dallas Wings on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena. (Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Seattle (16-8) has won three games in a row and five of its last six, putting it in a virtual tie with the Las Vegas Aces (15-7) for second in the WNBA standings. That's a game behind the Chicago Sky, the defending league champions.

Magbegor also tallied eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Seattle, while Stephanie Talbot added 14 points, Jewell Loyd scored 13 and Tina Charles had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Seattle took the lead for good with 6:51 left in the third quarter following a sequence in which Stewart made a layup, a three-pointer and a short jumper in a 65-second span and then found Sue Bird for a drive-and-kick three.

Bird's three-pointer gave her 2,445 career field goals, the seventh-most in WNBA history, passing Cappie Pondexter.

Teaira McCowan led Dallas with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. The rest of the team combined to shoot 32.8 per cent (19 of 58) from the field. Arike Ogunbowale made finished with 12 points, while Tyasha Harris tied her season-high with 10 points and Satou Sabally also scored 10.

Allisha Gray did not play (personal reasons) for Dallas (10-14). The Wings have lost four of their last five games.

